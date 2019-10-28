Motorcyclist dies in crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday evening in Raleigh, police said.

The wreck, which involved a car and motorcycle, happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Rocky Quarry and Sunnybrook roads.

The motorcyclist who died was driving “erratically” prior to the crash, police said.

Two people in the car were injured, according to police.

