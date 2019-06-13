Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near North New Hope Road and James Road. The motorcycle was underneath the vehicle, police said.

“I heard a loud bang about maybe like a block and a half away. I couldn’t tell exactly what it was,” said witness Andrea Jones. “Then I see this happen right here. It’s just devastating.”

The driver of the car involved in the wreck was injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

A section of the road was closed as police investigated the crash.

Wednesday’s crash is the second deadly motorcycle accident in three days in Wake County. On Sunday, one man died after a fiery crash in Garner near the intersection of Benson Road at Garner Road.

Garner police say the motorcyclist in that crash was speeding and ran a red light.

Raleigh police have not said what led to Wednesday’s accident, but Jones wonders if weather played a role.

“I know it started raining just a few minutes before I heard the accident,” said Jones. “I pray for the family. I hate to see something like this happen.”

