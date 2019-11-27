Motorcyclist identified in fatal Garner crash, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man was taken to the hospital where he later died following a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Police say the fatal motorcycle/car collision occurred on Tuesday around 11:55 a.m. at the entrance to Lowe’s Foods on Timber Dr. near Aversboro Rd.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle, operated by Robert Joseph Chiappetta of Garner, was headed east on Timber Dr. and the vehicle, a 2005 Lincoln driven by Henry Eugene Grindstaff of Raleigh, was headed west on Timber Dr. and turned left into the path of the motorcycle to enter the parking lot of Lowe’s Foods.

Police say the driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died. At this time there are no charges that have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

