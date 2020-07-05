Motorcyclist dies in Holly Springs crash, car driver charged, officials say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash after the driver of a Prius pulled in front of the motorcycle in Holly Springs Saturday, officials say.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. along N.C. 55 at the entrance to Walmart, according to Holly Springs spokesman Mark Andrews.

The wreck happened as the motocyclist was heading south along N.C. 55 and the driver of a Toyota Prius was heading north on the same road, Andrews said.

The driver of the Prius turned left into the Walmart parking lot and the vehicles collided, according to Andrews.

The motorcyclist died after the wreck.

Prius driver David Milton Owens, 51, of Apex was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for failing to yield right of way, Andrews said.

The name of the person who died was not available. An investigation into the wreck is still underway.

