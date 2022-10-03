An SUV being towed from the scene of a collision with a motorcyclist Monday night in Raleigh. Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night.

Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hillsborough Street near Ole Time Barbeque, officials said.

An SUV at the scene had significant front-end damage and was towed from the crash scene.

No other details were available from police.