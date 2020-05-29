Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Glenwood Avenue Friday morning, Raleigh police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle crash call in the 1800-block of Glenwood Avenue at 12:34 a.m., officials said.

The motorcyclist was dead at the scene when police arrived. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.

The outbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue were closed in the Five Points area until around 4:20 a.m. as police investigated the fatal crash.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories