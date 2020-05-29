Motorcyclist killed in crash on Glenwood Avenue Friday morning, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning.
Police responded to a vehicle crash call in the 1800-block of Glenwood Avenue at 12:34 a.m., officials said.
The motorcyclist was dead at the scene when police arrived. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.
The outbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue were closed in the Five Points area until around 4:20 a.m. as police investigated the fatal crash.
The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.
