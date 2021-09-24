Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-64 near Wendell Friday morning, troopers say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in his 20s was killed when he slammed his motorcycle into a car on U.S. Route 64 westbound near Wendell on Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 64 westbound near Lizard Lick Road when the motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, failed to stop for slowing traffic, the investigating trooper told CBS 17.

According to the trooper, the motorcyclist did not slow down in time and crashed into the back of a car and then became entangled with a semi-truck.

The car that the man slammed into stayed at the scene. The truck driver left the scene but then returned when he realized his truck was hit by the motorcyclist, the trooper said.

Two of the three lanes in that area of U.S. 64 were closed for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.