Motorcyclist killed in crash outside Garner shopping center, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist near the entrance of a major shopping center on Tuesday, according to social media posts from the police department.

The vehicle vs. motorcycle collision occurred around noon near the intersection of Aversboro Road and Timber Drive just outside the entrance to The Shops at Timber Landing, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Timber Drive at Aversboro Road and officers are in the area directing traffic, according to officials.

Drivers should use Buffaloe Road or Lakeside Drive as an alternate to Timber Drive.

The crash is under investigation and the road is expected to be closed for “some time,” police said.

No charges have been filed at this time and the identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

