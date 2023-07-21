CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning in a collision with a Dodge Charger.

Around 9 a.m., Cary officers and first responders were called to US 1 North at mile marker 101 near Walnut Street regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist, police said.

Authorities have closed two lanes of the northbound lanes to investigate. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Charger was not injured.

This is an active investigation and motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and/or use alternative routes until the roadway is cleared.

More information will be released as it becomes available.