Motorcyclist seriously injured in Raleigh crash involving car that fled; Inbound S. Saunders Street closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist crashed after a car hit the motorcycle — or came close — during an incident Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of northbound South Saunders Street, which is near Prospect Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

The northbound lanes of South Saunders Street are closed while police investigate.

The crash happened when a car came near — or hit — a person on a motorcycle and then fled, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the car involved made contact with the motorcycle. Police said the car contributed to the wreck even if there was no collision.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

The road is expected to remain closed until at least 10 p.m., according to police.