GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV Saturday morning, according to the Garner Police Department.

At about 10:42 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Timber Drive and Mechanical Blvd. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV.

They said the man who was driving the motorcycle was ejected off his bike when it collided with the SUV.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

Police said the severity of his injuries are unknown.

The scene was clear and the road was back open by 12:14 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.