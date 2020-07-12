Motorcyclists and Raleigh police team up to hand out thousands of free masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police, motorcycle clubs, and other local volunteers gave away thousands of masks Saturday.

Wake County, the city of Raleigh, and WakeMed teamed up to provide the supplies in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

People didn’t even have to leave their cars to get a bag of masks and some sanitizer — simple tools volunteers hope will help fight the pandemic in our community.

Volunteers with Cycle Kings motorcycle club handed out masks at Roberts Park alongside Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown and others from the city, county, and WakeMed.

“No matter who is doing the community event, if we can support we try to support it,” said “Pit Bull,” the president of Cycle Kings.

“It was really an opportunity, a joint opportunity for all of us to come together to recognize what is so important right now which is how do we conquer this pandemic,” added Deck-Brown. “The number of people who have driven through and said, ‘Thank you for doing what you are doing,’ really says a lot.”

A small group of people wearing “Defund The Police” shirts also attended the event. Deck-Brown said they did not disrupt anything, and everyone was grateful to receive the masks.

“It’s great to see Raleigh PD extend a hand. I think it’s great to see people come out to receive a hand,” said Pit Bull, adding, “I can extend it, but if you don’t receive it, it means nothing.”

Volunteers say they packed 3,000 bags with three masks in each.

More headlines from CBS17.com: