RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Moving in new students continued on NC State University’s campus on Friday morning with thousands of students getting their dorm rooms ready for the academic year.

But the university is making sure mental health is a priority.

After seven suicides on campus during the last academic year, university Chancellor Dr. Randy Woodson says the community struggled.

“Many of the students that lost their life had not sought out counseling,” he explained.

Now, the university has over 50 counselors and clinicians after adding more across campus. Dr. Woodson said they had to take lessons from the last year to adjust.

And so the university has found ways to bring the resources to the students.

“We do that through group counseling, we do it by constant reminders,” Dr. Woodson said. “So you walk across this campus and you’ll see advertisements and placards about our counseling services.”

The university also created a student-led mental health task force last year, set out to figure out other ways to best serve students.