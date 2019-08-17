Move-in day welcomes NC State students back to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle universities welcomed students new and old to campus this week. Classes are set to begin on Wednesday.

About 4,800 freshmen moved into dormitories at North Carolina State University. There are about 9,000 students total in the dorms.

“He is the first college-bound, eldest child,” said N.C. State mom Donna Gray Miller.

“I was over here during the summer, so it is not like big cause I I did it already once but, you know, it is still exciting,” freshman Jared Miller said.

His mother said she’s going to use his bedroom for yoga.

A parent of a returning student said he’s happy with the Wolfpack community.

“My youngest child (is) coming back to N.C. State. We’re delighted,” said N.C. State dad Scott England. “He has done really well. The N.C. State community has been really, really good to us.”

“I am just ready to get in my room, get stuff laid out, ready to design my room, get the beds moved — you know, in a way that my roommates and I like,” said sophomore Josh England.

Classes begin next week with football season following shortly later in the month.

