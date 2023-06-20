RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two dozen graduates of the Wake County Fire Academy are set to immediately bolster the ranks of six local fire departments.

The 28 new recruits from the county’s academy officially graduated Tuesday night, receiving their respective pins.

“Been waiting the last eight months, it’s been great and a long time coming,” said Paul White II, a recruit who’s part of the Durham Highway Fire Department.

Over the span of eight months, the recruits completed the county’s training program, learning the skills necessary to thrive in their new careers.

“Probably one of the greatest challenges I’ve ever had to deal with in my life. Definitely one of those things where you gotta dig down really really deep, and gotta bring out the best in yourself,” White II said.

For one recruit, this moment has been years in the making.

“When I was a kid, I had a life-changing event occur and it inspired me when those firefighters and EMTs were there for us, it inspired me to be one,” Micahela Burns explained.

Eight months later, she joins the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department as Academy 14’s valedictorian.

“I hope I never have to do it, but if I ever do, I get to be that person for somebody else,” she said.

Burns is part of the county’s most diverse fire academy to date, something leaders were hoping to accomplish.

“When people call for fire emergency, or something that one of our emergency medical technicians need to be at, they’re going to see people who look just like them, and I think that that’s amazing,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Shinica Thomas.

County leaders say the feat was made possible in part through the new Career in a Year initiative. Using COVID relief funds, recruits were given full salary and benefits throughout the academy, something that had never been done before.

The application period to be a part of Academy 15 closes this upcoming Friday, June 23rd.