The crash scene on I-40 westbound Saturday night. Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night.

The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The wreck closed five of six lanes along the westbound stretch — which is near where Interstate 440 and Interstate 87 connect with I-40.

NCDOT image with the crash partly visible in the upper left corner

The crash scene on I-40 westbound Saturday night. Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

The crash scene on I-40 westbound Saturday night. Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

The only lane open after the crash was the far left lane, according to NCDOT. All lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-40 was still backed up about 2 miles when the highway reopened.

A CBS 17 journalist at the scene saw at least four wrecked cars in the westbound lanes.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured or how the crash happened.