RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers are advised to avoid Capital Boulevard north of I-440 on Wednesday afternoon as a multi-vehicle crash has closed the roadway at Trawick Road.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes are closed and delays are starting in the northbound lanes.

