Multi-vehicle crash closes Knightdale Blvd. near I-540

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale Boulevard is closed near Interstate 540 after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night, police said.

Six cars were involved, including one that overturned on Knightdale Boulevard at the I-540 bridge, spokesperson Jonas Silver said.

Knightdale police said on Facebook at 7 p.m. that the road, which is also U.S. 64 Business, would be closed in both directions “for the next several hours” while officers reconstruct the accident and clean up.

“No fatalities but there are a few injuries,” Silver said.

Traffic is being routed onto I-540 in the meantime. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: