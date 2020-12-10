I-440 WB in Raleigh reopens following multi-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 440 shut down all lanes on the road for about 45 minutes.

The crash, which occurred near exit 10 for Wake Forest Road, happened around 8 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said the crash involved multiple vehicles but they’re not sure of any injuries.

An image from CBS 17’s North Raleigh traffic camera showed a fire truck parked across the westbound lanes of I-440 and multiple police and EMS vehicles at the scene.

The road was estimated to reopen around 10 a.m., according to the NCDOT. One lane reopened to traffic just after 8:45 a.m. and all lanes were back open before 9:15 a.m.

Police have not said what caused the crash, if anyone was injured, or if any charges will be filed.