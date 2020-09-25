Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh reopens after multi-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash shut down Rock Quarry Road and sent two people to the hospital Friday morning in Raleigh, police said.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Rock Quarry and Sanderford roads around 6 a.m.

According to police, two people were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons following the crash. They were not seriously injured.

Authorities said a Dodge Charger was left with serious front-end damage.

It’s not known at this time if any charges will be filed in the crash.

Police were advising drivers coming into the city to avoid the area and find an alternate route but the road has since reopened.

