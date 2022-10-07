HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat died in a house fire in Holly Springs that started in a garage Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

On Friday at approximately 1:22 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Littleleaf Court.

The fire started in an attached garage and spread to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home, officials said.

Littleleaf Court was closed after the fire.

A CBS 17 crew member on scene said that Fairview Fire, Holly Springs Fire, Cary Fire and Apex Fire responded.

Multiple fire officials respond to a residential fire in Holly Springs (Judith Retana/CBS 17)

A restoration company arrived at the residence.

No people were injured. The fire is under investigation.