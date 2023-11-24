RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several agencies battled a large garage fire in Raleigh on Friday.
According to the Northern Wake Fire Department, the fire broke out near a home on the 4900 block of Bartwood Drive at around 4:35 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a detached garage with a bonus room on fire, officials said.
Crews pulled two hose lines to combat the blaze, which firefighters were able to control in just a few minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Durham Highway Fire Department, Durham County Fire Department and Raleigh Fire Department also responded to the scene.