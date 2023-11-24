RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several agencies battled a large garage fire in Raleigh on Friday.

According to the Northern Wake Fire Department, the fire broke out near a home on the 4900 block of Bartwood Drive at around 4:35 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a detached garage with a bonus room on fire, officials said.

Crews pulled two hose lines to combat the blaze, which firefighters were able to control in just a few minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

(Source: Northern Wake Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Durham Highway Fire Department, Durham County Fire Department and Raleigh Fire Department also responded to the scene.