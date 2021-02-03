Multiple armed robberies under investigation in the area, Fuquay-Varina police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at a convenience store – and police said it appears that was just one robbery in a string of them throughout the area.

An armed robbery was reported at the Circle K/Kangaroo Express located at 1720 N. Main St. around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, three men wearing hoodies and masks – one armed with a shotgun – robbed the store and then ran from the area.

Surveillance photos show one suspect wearing a red hoodie, another wearing a gray hoodie, and a third wearing a black/white hoodie. No other suspect information was provided.

Police said the suspects ran from the store toward N.C. Highway 42, which is located behind the business. Officers established a perimeter and a K-9 was used to track the suspects, according to officials. The K-9 tracked a scent to an Aaron’s Rental store and then lost the track.

Fuquay-Varina police said they contacted surrounding law enforcement agencies and discovered that multiple other similar robberies occurred Wednesday morning throughout the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Scion with NC tag TAS-1646.

Cary police “identified” the vehicle and are investigating, according to Fuquay-Varina police.

Cary police reported an armed robbery on Wednesday morning but said they weren’t sure if their case was connected to the other robberies or not. Police did not have any information on any arrests.

This story will be updated as it develops.