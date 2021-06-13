US 64 west reopens near Wendell, but 2 miles of traffic back-ups remain

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least two cars shut down westbound U.S. 64 near Wendell for more than an hour Sunday afternoon creating a traffic jam about two miles long.

The wreck was reported around 4:45 p.m. along the westbound lanes of U.S. 64 near Edgemont Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed east of Exit 14 which is Rolesville Road. The left lane later reopened, but traffic was backed up beyond Lizard Lick Road to Zebulon.

A traffic camera from the scene showed six cars that were stopped with one wrecked in the highway.

There was no word about how the wreck happened or if anyone was injured.

All travel lanes reopened around 6:10 p.m., but a shoulder was still closed until 6:45 p.m.