A damaged vehicle in the parking lot of the Umstead Hotel and Spa. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cars were broken into between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at four hotels in Cary, according to police.

Cary Police Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander told CBS 17 that multiple cars were broken into overnight at the Umstead Hotel and Spa, which is near SAS in Cary.

A damaged vehicle in the parking lot of the Umstead Hotel and Spa. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

A damaged vehicle in the parking lot of the Umstead Hotel and Spa. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Police said between eight and 10 cars were damaged or broken into at the hotel. Hilton Gardens on Columbus Avenue also had cars in their parking lots that were damaged.

Sonesta Select on Hospitality Court and Hampton Inn on Hampton Woods Lane also reported damaged vehicles in their parking lots. The amount of cars that were broken into are unknown.

Police do not know if all four break-ins are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.