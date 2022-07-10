RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh Watch Commander says multiple people were hurt in a crash with an impaired driver late Saturday night on I-440.

At about 10:41 p.m., he says units were called to the interstate near exit 12 between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.

CBS 17 was at the scene and saw police, firefighters and EMS responding to the incident.

Multiple cars were involved, including a woman who was driving while impaired, according to the Watch Commander.

He reports there were some injuries, but no serious injuries.

It is unclear how many people were injured or if any were taken to the hospital.

CBS 17 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.