Multiple lanes closed after vehicle crashes, flips on US-64 near Knightdale

An image from an NCDOT camera shows a vehicle flipped in the westbound lanes of U.S. 64.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple lanes in a section of U.S. Route 64 westbound near Knightdale are shut down following a crash on Tuesday morning.

North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras appears to show that three lanes are closed near exit 436/U.S. Route 264.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash that, according to the NCDOT, occurred a little after 8:30 a.m.

An image from an NCDOT camera shows a black vehicle flipped over in the westbound lanes of U.S. 64 with debris scattered across the road behind the vehicle.

Troopers told CBS 17 that they do not currently have any information they can release on the crash, so it’s not clear if there were any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The road is expected to reopen by 10:30 a.m., according to the NCDOT.