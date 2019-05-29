4 injured in major crash on New Bern Avenue Tuesday afternoon Video Video Video Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of New Bern Avenue in Raleigh were shut down following a major crash Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A three-vehicle wreck occurred around 12:20 p.m. on eastbound New Bern Avenue near N. Rogers Lane and resulted in one vehicle catching on fire, according to officials. The road was shut down between N. Rogers Lane and Old Milburnie Road until just after 4:30 p.m.

Four people were transported to WakeMed, but police said the condition of those injured has not been released. Three of those injured were teenagers. Those transported were the three occupants of the Camry and the occupant of the Equinox.

Video from the scene showed a Toyota Camry with its roof smashed in and glass scattered across the road. Some vehicles were also turning around and heading westbound in the eastbound in order to get out of the traffic in the area.

Raleigh police said the driver of the Camry "was driving erratically and speeding on the westbound side" just before N. Rogers Lane when they lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross the median into oncoming traffic.

The Camry then hit a westbound Chevrolet Equinox head-on. The impact sent the Equinox into the right lane, causing it to hit a Toyota Sienna. The Camry caught on fire after the head-on impact, police said.

