Multiple national chains announced for Cary’s Fenton mixed-use development

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Some big national chains are coming to the new Fenton development in Cary, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Fenton’s developer just announced today that Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and Athleta will all open shop in the 69-acre mixed-use district being built along Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard.

Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa was also announced as another tenant.

The four businesses are expected to open in April 2022.

Fenton already has agreements with a movie theater, furniture store, gelato shop, jewelry store, and a number of restaurants, as well as other shops.

According to the developer, the first phase of Fenton will include around 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel, and a 357-unit luxury apartment community, which begins pre-leasing in early 2022.