RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning.

At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight.

Officers said they found multiple people with serious injuries that had been stabbed.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the police department.

Police continue to investigate.

They plan to release more information as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.