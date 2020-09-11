WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people were forced to evacuate after a fire at a Wake Forest retirement community.
Town of Wake Forest officials say the fire broke out at The Lodge at Wake Forest located on 1151 S. Main St. Firefighters say it started in a unit on the ground floor just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Officials say the sprinkler system in the facility contained most of the fire before firefighters extinguished the rest.
Between six and nine units suffered smoke damage, officials say.
A resident who evacuated told CBS 17 that she heard the fire alarms go off, but didn’t think anything of it because of recent false alarms. She says when she went to check on her neighbor, she saw smoke and flames.
“She tried to push her button, we all wear buttons around here. She could raise anybody so I called 911…. the smoke had got down to maybe about hip level, the smoke was that far down and thick I couldn’t breathe, I was coughing. So I just came back in and shut the door and went outside,” said Sheila Brantley.
Officials say there were no serious injuries and nobody had to be taken to the hospital.
- Multiple residents forced to evacuate after fire breaks out at Wake Forest retirement community
- Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting, police say
- COVID-19 is ‘life-threatening disease in people of all ages,’ researchers warn
- Army Ranger to receive Medal of Honor for rescuing Iraq hostages
- Texans remain in locker room for national anthem ahead of game against Chiefs
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now