Multiple suspects sought following shooting near Walmart in Apex, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say multiple suspects are sought following a shooting between a Walmart and a housing complex in Apex.

Police say they responded to shots fired around 2:50 p.m. for an incident that happened near a Walmart and the Village at Broadstone Station apartment complex.

At this time, police say they have no word on injuries or how many people were involved. The general public is not in danger, police say.

An initial investigation reveals that the shooting was a personal matter and not a random act.

Police say multiple suspects are wanted in the matter.

This story will be updated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now