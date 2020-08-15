Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after crash closes road for hours

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest for about four hours Saturday.

Police say the crash happened before 11:50 a.m. in the vicinity of Stadium Drive in Wake Forest.

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown, police say.

Images from the scene showed a red minivan and a black SUV, both with major damage.

The road reopened around 3:45 p.m.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and choose another route as the northbound lanes were expected to be closed for “several hours”.