Murder suspect’s ex-wife charged in connection with death of Holly Springs woman

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The ex-wife of the man charged with murdering Monica Moynan has been arrested in connection with the Holly Springs woman’s death, authorities confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Jarlyn Sluss (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Jarlyn Sluss was arrested Tuesday at her Wake County home by officers with the Holly Springs Police Department.

She was charged with felony accessory after the fact -murder and felony obstructing justice in connection with the death of Moynan.

On May 5, Brian Sluss, 44, was arrested in Tazewell County, Virginia on a murder indictment. Moynan, his ex-girlfriend, was last seen in April 2019 and was reported missing in July 2019.

Holly Springs police have been investigating the matter as a homicide since October. Warrants have shown that Moynan and Brian Sluss had a history of domestic violence. He was identified as a person of interest in the death of the 23-year-old mother of two.

Jarlyn Sluss had been named a person of interest during the investigation.

Search warrants unsealed in November revealed investigators wanted access to Jarlyn Sluss’ work computer and phone, according to the warrants. During a phone call in July, Jarlyn Sluss asked her ex-husband “will they ever find her,” and he replied “no,” according to a warrant.

Jarlyn Sluss was being processed at the Wake County Detention Center as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She will likely receive bond.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.