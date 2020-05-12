Murder suspect’s ex-wife charged in connection with death of Holly Springs woman

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The ex-wife of the man charged with murdering Monica Moynan has been arrested in connection with the Holly Springs woman’s death, authorities confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday.
Jarlyn Sluss was arrested Tuesday at her Wake County home by officers with the Holly Springs Police Department.
She was charged with felony accessory after the fact -murder and felony obstructing justice in connection with the death of Moynan.
On May 5, Brian Sluss, 44, was arrested in Tazewell County, Virginia on a murder indictment. Moynan, his ex-girlfriend, was last seen in April 2019 and was reported missing in July 2019.
Holly Springs police have been investigating the matter as a homicide since October. Warrants have shown that Moynan and Brian Sluss had a history of domestic violence. He was identified as a person of interest in the death of the 23-year-old mother of two.
Jarlyn Sluss had been named a person of interest during the investigation.
Search warrants unsealed in November revealed investigators wanted access to Jarlyn Sluss’ work computer and phone, according to the warrants. During a phone call in July, Jarlyn Sluss asked her ex-husband “will they ever find her,” and he replied “no,” according to a warrant.
Jarlyn Sluss was being processed at the Wake County Detention Center as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She will likely receive bond.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
