RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — The Dreamville music festival will once again look to bring tens of thousands of people from around the world back to Raleigh.

Local economic development leaders say major events like it are a key to rising Raleigh’s ranks as a tourism destination.

“It really says that Raleigh is here, we’ve arrived,” Raleigh Economic Development director Kyle Touchstone said. “We are that big city that we’ve been really working towards and really want to become.”

The rise of large-scale events like Dreamville, The World of Bluegrass and the Chinese Lantern Festival collectively bring in hundreds of thousands of people and tens of millions of dollars every year.

“It’s a huge showcase of not only music but local culture, food and art,” executive VP of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh), Loren Gold, said.

Dreamville organizers said the two-day festival, put on by North Carolina native and music artist J. Cole, brought $6.7 million to the Raleigh area this year.

“A lot of that is a testament to J. Cole’s vision and the Dreamville team’s mission of giving back to North Carolina,” Gold said.

“For 80,000 people to attend last year’s event, that’s heads in beds, that’s people eating in restaurants and spending money in our retail stores,” Touchstone said.

Visit Raleigh says events like Dreamville are helping build their goal of having more than 21 million annual visitors by 2028. Currently, Raleigh pulls in around 16 million visitors a year.

Now, Gold said it’s all about “how we [can] partner to grow it, sustain it and have it become a part of the Raleigh fabric.”