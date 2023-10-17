RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People around the world, including in Raleigh, protested the deadly bombing at a Gaza City hospital Tuesday.

Muslim and Palestinian communities held an impromptu rally in Moore Square in support of Palestinian civilians who have been displaced after the attacks on Israel and retaliatory strikes into Gaza City.

More than 100 people showed up in Moore Square to represent their side of the cause and condemn Israel’s military actions.

“I know personally people who are friends with and family with, people in Gaza who have been gone missing because of the lack of internet and the lack electricity has gone on, and they’re having to run from their homes,” said Al Rieder with the Council of Islamic Relations in North Carolina. “People have been personally affected. Yes.”

Raleigh police were at the scene of the protest.

They confirmed there were no issues during the protest.