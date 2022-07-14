RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first movie of the two-month outdoor film series “Cinema in the Square” will hit the screen Thursday evening in downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square.

From mid-July through the end of August, outdoor movies will play on select Thursday evenings at dusk with a variety of pre-show entertainment tailored to the theme of that night’s film.

All ages are welcome to attend these free, open-to-the public nights of entertainment. Food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase on-site. Outside food and drink are also welcomed into the event, but outside alcohol will not be allowed.

As for seating, it’s bring-your-own blankets and lawn chairs are allowed on the lawn.

PRE-SHOW ENTERTAINMENT AND MOVIE SCHEDULE

All pre-show entertainment will begin at 7 PM. Movies will begin at dusk, or approximately 8:30 PM following the opening acts.

(City of Raleigh)

JULY 14 – THE LION KING (G) 1994

Pre-show: African drumming performances, lion mask crafts and an African food truck

JULY 28 – BLACK PANTHER (PG)

Pre-show: Marvel trivia, face painting and a costume contest for all ages with prizes

AUGUST 11 – GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (PG-13)

Pre-show: Raleigh’s Ghost History presentation and make-your-own slime

AUGUST 25 – SHREK (PG)

Pre-show: Hero’s & Dragons Scavenger Hunt & DIY Dragon Eggs

Cinema in the Square is co-produced by Raleigh Parks and Downtown Raleigh Alliance.