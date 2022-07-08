CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the town of Cary say a driver has died after a head-on crash in Cary Thursday.

A Cary spokesperson said Friday that Richard Bryant, 44, was driving a Ford Mustang on N.C. 55 near Lewey Drive and Turner Creek Road around 3 p.m. when his car collided head-on with a Kia Forte.

Northbound N.C. 55 was closed and one lane of southbound N.C. 55 was closed until 6:45 p.m. while police investigated the crash, officials said.

They say the drivers were the only ones in both cars and were taken to Duke Hospital for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, the driver of the Kia Forte remains at the hospital in critical condition, according to a town of Cary spokesperson.

She says the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.