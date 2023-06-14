HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people are pushing back against a local town’s pride proclamation.

This year, Holly Springs had its first pride proclamation, but people are upset that it does not mention sexual orientation. Dozens of people held a demonstration in Holly Springs Tuesday evening.

“It was so clearly not anything about pride, and I felt like that was a, it was a really, it was a big opportunity that they had that they completely squandered,” said Holly Springs resident Stacey Burns.

The proclamation states the town supports the right of every resident regardless of “gender identity, race, color, religion, or disability.”

When Jack Turnwald did not hear sexual orientation listed, he was disappointed.

“I mean, my heart sank, but I also wanted to give people the benefit of the doubt that maybe this was a mistake,” Turnwald said.

In a statement, Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie said, “This was always intended as a celebration of inclusion and a statement against discrimination. It’s a great first step…”

Donna Friend wants Holly Springs’ proclamation to be more like Wake County’s, which specifically mentions the LGBTQ+ community several times.

“It was all about the LGBTQ community and the trans community and supported it 150 percent,” Friend said. “This was supporting every community but that.”

Anthony Jackson of Wake Forest organized a group of a handful of counter-demonstrators. He said he did not want to speak with CBS 17 on camera, but said the Mayor’s proclamation is well said.

In his statement, Mayor Mayefskie went on to say, “…My door is always open to residents who want to have a dialogue about any issue, and I look forward to hearing feedback on this over the coming year.”

Turnwald wants to see a fix now.

“Fixing this proclamation would not be a hard step to make, so I don’t think we should have to wait until next year for that to happen,” Turnwald said.

The group also continues to push for Holly Springs to adopt Wake County’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance like several other municipalities have. There were several protests pushing for the NDO last year.

Turnwald said with bills against LGBTQ+ people filed across the country and in North Carolina it is important to have a pride proclamation that recognizes that community.

“Having a proclamation that includes us really matters now more than ever,” Turnwald said.