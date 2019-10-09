NC State Fair could make stench of South Wake landfill worse

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The stench of the South Wake landfill is expanding, and the North Carolina State Fair could make it worse.

It’s no secret the landfill can stink up parts of Holly Springs, but solid waste officials believe in this case timing is everything.

At the South Wake landfill crews work hard six days a week with one goal in mind.

“Prevent odors,” said Director of Wake Co. Solid Waste John Roberson.

Typically the solution to control the stench is simple.

“At the end of each day when we’re done they come back and they cover that waste in one of three ways mostly using soil,” said Roberson.

With the sheer amount of trash coming to the landfill it can be nearly impossible to prevent the smell from escaping during the State Fair.

“Tonnage wise, there is no event in Wake Co. that generates that much waste,” said Roberson.

In the past fair officials would remove trash and deliver it to the landfill between midnight and 6:00 a.m., but there’s a problem with that.

“We’re not open during that time period,” said Roberson. “There has been some concern about the potential of bringing about additional odors because it’s during a time period we can’t process the waste appropriately.”

That’s why fair officials will now be taking the trash offsite at their own cost, and delivering it during the day in an attempt ot make the best of a stinky situation.

“We’re doing our best,” said Roberson. “We’re working hard at trying to minimize those odors. We understand it’s unfortunate.”

One thing they can’t control at the landfill is the direction of the wind which can carry the smell in any direction.

Roberson says the cool fall temperatures could also help control the smell.

