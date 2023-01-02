RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.

The man who was hit was taken to WakeMed for treatment of “severe injuries,” police said.

There was no description of the car that was driven from the scene after the incident.

Both directions of North Raleigh Boulevard are blocked in the area of Yonkers Road, according to police.

The road is blocked by flares and police tape and several police SUVs are at the scene.

No other information was available from police.