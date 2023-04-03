RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christina Hammock Koch is an American engineer and NASA astronaut, and she’s also a member of the NC State University class of 2013.

Koch, who was announced Monday as NASA’s Artemis II Mission Specialist, will join three others in what is planned to be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era, more than 50 years ago.

During the mission, Koch will launch alongside Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Reid Wiseman. The crew will then fly around the moon to test NASA’s exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion Spacecraft for the first time with a crew onboard.

The flight is expected to be a 10-day journey that will build on the progress made by the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022. Through Artemis missions, NASA says it is working to establish long-term lunar science and exploration capabilities.

The Artemis II flight map. This mission is designed to pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III, according to NASA.

Koch brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the crew as she has been apart of five previous space missions with a running total of 328 days spent in space—which set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Her missions included her service as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expeditions 59, 60 and 61. Koch was also made history in being a part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk.

Among her Wolfpack peers, Koch received Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering and physics and a Master of Science in electrical engineering at North Carolina State University.

She attended high school at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, North Carolina and White Oak High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She received an Honorary Ph.D. from North Carolina State University.

Koch is now a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Learn more about Koch on NASA’s website.