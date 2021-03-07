Woman in critical condition after Nash County high-speed chase ends in crash in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a high-speed chase that began in Nash County and ended in Wake County Sunday.

The pursuit began in Nash County when authorities say they tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.

When the chase reached Wake County, the suspect ran a red light and crashed into another car. The chase ended with the rollover crash at the intersection of South Smithfield Road and Poole Road.

Witnesses say at least one woman was transported to the hospital and the suspect is in custody at the scene.

Witnesses say police were chasing man in silver SUV on S. Smithfield Road, when he ran the red light through the intersection at Poole Road and hit an older woman in a black car.

Good Samaritans on scene tell CBS 17 they ran to check her pulse, and confirmed that she had one.

They say it took at least 20 minutes to get her out of the car as rescue crews were forced to cut off the roof of the car to get to the woman.

The woman is in critical condition after being freed from the car.

They also say police drew their guns on the suspect right after the crash. He was handcuffed and detained inside a police car.

The intersection of South Smithfield Road and Poole Road is currently blocked.

Officials said the suspect is Terry Harris, 28.