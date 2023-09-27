RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people got the chance to check out electric vehicles at North Carolina State University this morning for National Drive Electric Week.

The event, hosted by the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center, educates people on electric vehicles as they’re becoming more and more popular.

“There’s often a lot of misinformation and concern that people have around electric vehicles, and we think that if they talk to people who already own an electric vehicle and ask them what’s it like to charge and what’s the range of your vehicle, that it helps them feel more comfortable about the possibility of buying an electric vehicle,” said Heather Brutz, a program manager with the organization.

As EVs become more common, that also means more rules.

The recently passed North Carolina budget includes extra fees for electric vehicle and hybrid owners.

Michael Gwynn has been an electric car owner for years.

He told CBS 17 he doesn’t mind paying the extra cost.

“Because we don’t buy gas, we don’t have to pay a gas tax, so we ride on the same road for free so i firmly believe we need to pay something,” said Gwynn.

Those who attended got the chance to ride in the vehicles as well.