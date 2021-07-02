National fireworks shortage seen as Triangle shoppers stock up ahead of July 4th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Export issues and back-ups are ports are sparking a nationwide shortage of fireworks.

The National Fireworks Association tells CBS 17 the shortage is linked to delays in fireworks exports out of China and congestion at U.S. ports.

The city of Raleigh issued 10 fireworks stand permits this year.

Liz Gary operates one of the stands in the Walmart parking lot off of New Bern Avenue. Gary has been selling fireworks for eight years, but this year, she says her shipments were noticeably smaller.

“I noticed that there were some products that I did not receive or as many as the cases that I’m accustomed to receiving,” said Gary.

Other vendors like Sam Nolte have experienced the same thing. Nolte says his supply is down 35 to 40% compared to other years.

“We’ve definitely gotten fewer fireworks this year than we did last year,” said Nolte, who operates a fireworks tent off Wade Avenue. “Last year was a record year, obviously.”

While some cities are bringing back public fireworks shows, a lot of families still plan to celebrate with at-home displays.

“Because COVID is still very much in existence, a lot of people do want to do something a little more intimate at home,” said Gary. “And so therefore, they’re still coming in here and purchasing fireworks so that they can have things on a smaller scale.”

Below are a list of permitted fireworks stand locations in Raleigh:

WALMART – 6600 Glenwood Ave.

WALMART – 1725 New Hope Church Road

LEESVILLE CENTER – 1321 Strickland

TRINITY CAPITAL CROSSING – 2900 East Millbrook Road

CAPITAL SQUARE – 3151 Capital Blvd.

WALMART – 10050 Glenwood Ave.

WALMART – 4431 New Bern Ave.

STONEHENGE MARKET – 7400 Creedmoore Road

FORESTVILLE CROSSING – 8400 Louisburg Road

NORTH RIDGE SHOPPING CENTER – 6024 Falls of Neuse Road