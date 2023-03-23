MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard spent the day teaching high school students in Morrisville about career opportunities in the military.

The National Guard held its “Guard X” recruiting event at its headquarters Thursday. Students from several high schools started their day with a briefing outside the Aviation Flight Facility before going to nearly a dozen different stations around the facility where soldiers show and explain their jobs.

The teens also got to check out a couple of the aircrafts at the Morrisville facility.

“They actually see that firsthand account of what it actually is these soldiers are doing versus looking at it on TV or reading it in a magazine or book,” said Lt. Col. James Bond with the North Carolina National Guard.

Caleb Schalliol is a junior at Northern Durham High School and he attended Thursday’s event wanting to learn how the Guard could help him as he thinks about college and the military in his future.

“I’d like to leave as many doors open as possible so, you know, get as much information about what the future can hold,” Schalliol said.

The National Guard says there are more than 150 career opportunities, including jobs as pilots, mechanics and technicians.