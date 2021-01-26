National mortgage lender to create 300+ jobs in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A national mortgage company is planning to invest millions of dollars in Cary, creating more than 300 jobs in Wake County, Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., a California-based specialty financial services firm, will invest $4.3 million into PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, its mortgage lending subsidiary, to establish a mortgage fulfillment production center in Cary.

“Growing companies like PennyMac Financial want to expand in North Carolina even during a pandemic because of our strong talent pipeline, steady business climate and our exceptional quality of life,” said Cooper.

According to a press release, “PennyMac focuses on the production and servicing of mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.”

The company is offering many new jobs, including brokers, consumer experts, customer contact staff, IT, underwriters, and managerial staff.

The average salary for all new positions is $64,567, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $20.7 million per year, the press release said.

In Wake County, the overall average annual wage is $63,966.

PennyMac’s expansion will be partly facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant that was approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee, the press release said.

If you would like to apply to PennyMac, you can do so on their website by clicking here.