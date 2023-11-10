RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national tour that’s aimed at raising money for underfunded and overpopulated animal shelters is coming to Raleigh.

Jordan’s Way Tour is coming to Tap Yard Raleigh on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a live fundraising event benefitting Freedom Ride Rescue.

“Whether you donate $5 or $500, every bit helps — and sharing on social media is critical to this being a successful campaign,” said Freedom Ride Rescue Founder Mollie Doll. “We invite everyone to come out to Tap Yard or log in during the live portion on Facebook.”

Freedom Ride Rescue is a foster-based dog rescue that has saved more than 2,200 in just over four years. With homes all over the Triangle, the group brings in all ages, sizes, and breed mixes of dogs working with various shelters across the state.

Tap Yard Raleigh is located at 1610 Automotive Way. If you are unable to attend the event in person, the fundraiser is already open on Facebook.