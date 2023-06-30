RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh native and NBA player Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge, Wake County court records show.

Records obtained Friday by CBS 17 show Graham entered his plea Tuesday in Wake County District Court.

A speeding charge was dismissed and his sentencing hearing is July 27, according to the court records.

The 28-year-old Graham starred at Broughton High School and was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 after four years at Kansas. He currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs but was with the New Orleans Pelicans when he was arrested.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at about 3 a.m. on July 7, 2022, at Capital Boulevard and Peace Street for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The report said he showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

He submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The driving while impaired charge is a misdemeanor.