NC 50 reopens in northern Wake County after SUV flips, officials say

NEW LIGHT, N.C. (WNCN) — A key road in northern Wake County was closed for nearly 90 minutes Saturday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned vehicle, officials said.

The wreck happened when an SUV flipped around 4:30 p.m. along N.C. 50 near Old Creedmoor Road, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

N.C. 50, which is Creedmoor Road, was closed in both directions north of N.C. 98, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, which is just south of Falls Lake, officials said.

The road reopened around 5:50 p.m., the NCDOT said.

No other information was released.